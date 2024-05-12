Nation

Blast in Jharkhand's Palamu kills four, including three minors, on eve of Lok Sabha elections

The incident took place on the eve of the Lok Sabha elections to four seats in the state including Palamu.
PTI

MEDININAGAR: At least four persons, including three minors, were killed in a blast in Jharkhand's Palamu, police said.

The blast occurred at a scrap dealer's place in the Manatu police station area, about 190 km from the state capital Ranchi, a senior officer said.

"Four persons, including three minors, were killed in the incident," Palamu Superintendent of Police (SP) Reeshma Ramesan told PTI.

"We are investigating the incident from every angle, including the possibility of a bomb blast," she added.

