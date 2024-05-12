Constitution is our life-giver, vote to ensure its safety: Akhilesh Yadav

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday termed the Constitution as a "life-giver" and said as long as the Constitution remains safe, "our honour, self-respect and rights will remain safe."

In a post on X in Hindi, Yadav, said, "The way the people of Bahujan Samaj are continuously coming forward to support us after our direct appeal has given new strength to our fight against the BJP in saving the Constitution and reservation."

"People are contacting Samajwadi Party workers and our 'Babasaheb Vahini' across the state and extending their support," he said.