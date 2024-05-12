Dalits, tribals to become slaves again if Modi, Shah get third term: Kharge

DHULE: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday asked people to vote for his party, claiming that a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah would mean that the poor, Dalits and tribals would be "treated like slaves".

Addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Dhule constituency, where the Congress has fielded former MLA Shobha Bachhav, Kharge appealed to voters to choose his party to save democracy and the Constitution.

"Before Independence, the poor, Dalits and tribals were treated like slaves. If you give a third term to Modi and Shah, the same situation will repeat. We will become slaves again," he said.

Dhule in north Maharashtra will go to polls in the fifth phase of the general elections on May 20.

Here, the BJP has nominated former Union minister Subhash Bhamre.