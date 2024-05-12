If you choose AAP on May 25, I won't have to go back to jail: CM Kejriwal at roadshow

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a roadshow in Delhi on Sunday said if people choose Aam Aadmi Party on May 25, he won't have to go back to jail.

Accompanied by his Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal held a roadshow in Moti Nagar in support of party's New Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Somnath Bharti.

"I have to go back to jail after 20 days. If you choose jhadu (AAP's symbol), I won't have to go back to jail," the chief minister said.

The AAP national convenor is out on interim bail till June 1. He has to surrender on June 2.