NC, PDP seek EC's intervention to stop harassment, illegal arrests of party workers

"It has come to my attention that the state administration, under the control of the Union government, is shamelessly engaged in activities aimed at intimidating voters and supporters of the People's Democratic Party."

Refering to the 1987 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, the former chief minister said it is distressing to witness history repeating itself, reminiscent of the "rigged" election of 1987 that caused immense suffering and political disillusionment in the region.

Mufti said she is "deeply troubled" by reports that the security agencies are conducting raids and harassing PDP workers in Pulwama and Shopian districts.

"Numerous party members, sympathisers and activists have been arbitrarily detained without justification, apparently as punishment for their efforts to organise public rallies and encourage voter turnout.

In a democratic society, it is imperative that both election authorities and state officials promote political participation and ensure a fair electoral process," she said in her letter to the poll panel.

"Regrettably, the current situation in these areas is far from conducive to such principles," she added.