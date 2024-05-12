No need to wait till September 2025, Modi won't be PM after poll results in June: Tharoor

MUMBAI: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said the country need not have to wait till September 2025 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not remain at the helm after June 4, when results of Lok Sabha polls will be declared.

Tharoor's comments come a day after AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal claimed Modi is asking for votes for Home Minister Amit Shah, who will be his successor after Modi "retires" on turning 75 in September 2025.

"A new government will come to power at the Centre in June. There is no need to wait till September 2025," Tharoor said while responding to a query on Kejriwal's remarks.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, the Thiruvananthapuram MP alleged Modi has lowered the standard of public discourse and the language being used by him is not good for the country.

He justified the Congress' decision to decline the invitation for the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya earlier this year, saying the BJP doesn't have copyright on Lord Ram.

"I go to temples for praying and not for doing politics. They are misusing the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya for politics. Should I surrender Lord Ram to BJP?", Tharoor asked.

The Congress leader further claimed the BJP has failed to hold a substantive dialogue on issues like rising inflation, unemployment, the failure to double the income of farmers income and the decline in the income of 80 per cent of the population.

Replying to a query on Kejriwal's remarks on the "retirement age" of Modi, Tharoor said, 'Will BJP make the exception for one person? Anyway, we need not have to wait till September 2025.

Modi will not be PM after June 2024 (when the results of Lok Sabha elections will be out),' Tharoor cited "compulsions of coalition politics" when asked why Congress hasn't named even a single Muslim candidate in Lok Sabha polls from Maharashtra.