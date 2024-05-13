'Baap Dada Ki Kamai Khanewale': PM takes jibe at Tejashwi Yadav during Bihar election rally

HAJIPUR (BIHAR): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a blistering attack on RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav for his allegation against him on employment by commenting that ‘those dependent on their fathers’ wealth’ were unaware of employment and job creation.

Addressing an election rally at Kutubpur in Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency from where LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan is contesting election, Modi sought to hit hard on former deputy chief minister Tejashwi for his repeated accusations against his government on the issue of employment. “Baap Dada Ki Kamai Khane Wale Ko Rozgar Ka Pata Nahin,” he remarked.

Tejashwi who is trying hard to brighten electoral prospects of both RJD and the opposition INDIA bloc in the election, claims how he succeeded in providing five lakh government jobs to youths when his party was in power for 17 months last time. His party's election manifesto also promises one crore jobs if INDIA forms the government at the centre.

Modi said that the country's economy was growing fast, creating jobs in various sectors like railway, road, fertilizer and thermal power and various infrastructure projects.

Alleging that RJD would abolish women's reservation in Lok Sabha and state assemblies if INDIA was voted to power, the PM said that his government ensured for 33 percent reservation for women under the bill.

He, while obliquely referring to the past instances of RJD MPs tearing copies of the bill in the Parliament, said that RJD and Congress and RJD could only increase migration from the state.