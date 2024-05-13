'Baap Dada Ki Kamai Khanewale': PM takes jibe at Tejashwi Yadav during Bihar election rally

HAJIPUR (BIHAR): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a blistering attack on RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav for his allegation against him on employment by commenting that ‘those dependent on their fathers’ wealth’ were unaware of employment and job creation.
Addressing an election rally at Kutubpur in Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency from where LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan is contesting election, Modi sought to hit hard on former deputy chief minister Tejashwi for his repeated accusations against his government on the issue of employment. “Baap Dada Ki Kamai Khane Wale Ko Rozgar Ka Pata Nahin,” he remarked.
Tejashwi who is trying hard to brighten electoral prospects of both RJD and the opposition INDIA bloc in the election, claims how he succeeded in providing five lakh government jobs to youths when his party was in power for 17 months last time. His party's election manifesto also promises one crore jobs if INDIA forms the government at the centre.
Modi said that the country's economy was growing fast, creating jobs in various sectors like railway, road, fertilizer and thermal power and various infrastructure projects.
Alleging that RJD would abolish women's reservation in Lok Sabha and state assemblies if INDIA was voted to power, the PM said that his government ensured for 33 percent reservation for women under the bill.
He, while obliquely referring to the past instances of RJD MPs tearing copies of the bill in the Parliament, said that RJD and Congress and RJD could only increase migration from the state.
While referring to Enforcement Directorate (ED) seizing heaps of currency notes from the houses of leaders, PM Modi said that the central agency had seized Rs 22000 crore from the premises of corrupt people which would require 70 small trucks to be carried.
On the other hand, the agency had seized only Rs 35 lakh when the UPA was in power at the centre, he added.
Modi vowed to continue with his government’s crackdown on corruption, notwithstanding allegations of misuse of central agencies against the Opposition. He said the money recovered in raids belonged to the country’s poor.
Referring to Opposition leaders’ allegations that PM Modi had no ‘waaris’ (successor), he said that they were promoting their offspring but 'I have no waaris' to promote. "The common people are my ‘waaris’", he told the gathering.
Talking about the Opposition’s repeated accusations against BJP that it was planning to abolish reservation if voted to power, Modi said, “As long as I am alive, I will not let this happen.”
He, however, alleged that Opposition would give reservations to Muslims to pursue their vote bank politics.
The PM also accused the Opposition parties of deliberately hurting people’s sentiments by making obnoxious statements about the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
Earlier in the morning, he participated in serving ‘Langar’ at Patna Sahib Gurudwara. Modi also visited Sri Harmindir Ji Patna Sahib on Monday before leaving for Hajipur, Muzaffarpur and Saran to address election rallies.