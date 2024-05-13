BJP faces tough test in its tribal stronghold of MP

BHOPAL: Stage is all set for the fourth and final phase of Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh, when eight seats of the Malwa-Nimar region (western and south-western MP) will vote on Monday. While the ruling BJP appears strong on most seats of the region – which since long has been considered a saffron stronghold – three tribal reserved seats, Ratlam-ST, Dhar-ST and Khargone-ST (all three neighbouring seats) may throw keen contests between the two prime contenders, ruling BJP and the opposition Congress.

Total 74 candidates, including 69 male and 5 female are in fray on the eight seats, which also include Indore (housing maximum 25.26 lakh voters, communally sensitive Khandwa, predominantly agrarian Mandsaur, MP CM Dr Mohan Yadav’s home district seat Ujjain-SC and adjoining Dewas-SC seat).

Among these eight seats, BJP has fielded its sitting MPs on six seats (Indore, Mandsaur, Dewas-SC, Ujjain-SC, Khargone-ST and Khandwa), while 2014 winner Savitri Thakur is the party candidate from Dhar-ST seat and MP minister Nagarsingh Chouhan’s district panchayat head wife Anita Nagarsingh Chouhan has been fielded against five times former winner and ex-union minister Kantilal Bhuria in Ratlam-ST seat.

According to Animesh Jain and Chandrabhan Singh Bhadauria, two senior journalists of the region, “The main contest between Congress and BJP will be in Ratlam-ST, Khargone-ST and Dhar-ST seats. If the Congress fights these three seats unitedly on Monday, a stunner for the BJP cannot be ruled out on June 4.”