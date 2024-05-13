Haryana: CM Saini, Congress’s Hooda go out on morning walks, woo voters on way

On the request of some children, he also played cricket with them for a few minutes. Later speaking to the press, Saini said, “I went for a morning walk in the park. There, I met senior citizens, youth, and women. Many were doing yoga at that time. Everyone should go for morning walks. It helps you stay healthy.’’

Hooda too greeted the people he met on his way. His son Deepender Singh Hooda, a Rajya Sabha MP, is contesting the polls from the Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency.

A day before, Hooda went on a morning walk at Herbal Park in Jind, where he interacted with people and appealed to them to vote for the Congress candidate from Sonipat Lok Sabha constituency, Satpal Brahmachari who was also out on the walk with him.

The incumbent Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is the BJP candidate for the Karnal assembly by-elections, which will also be held on May 25, the same day as Lok Sabha elections. The seat fell vacant after former CM, Manohar Lal Khattar, whom Saini replaced as in March, resigned as MLA. The former CM is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Karnal parliamentary seat.