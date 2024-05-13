Haryana: CM Saini, Congress’s Hooda go out on morning walks, woo voters on way

CHANDIGARH: With polling day inching closer in Haryana, top politicos are out on morning walks to garner votes for their respective parties. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday went on a morning walk in Karnal during which he was also seen playing cricket with a group of children.
Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda too went out for a walk in Rohtak, interacting with the public while outside.
Saini, wearing a blue T-shirt, greeted people and interacted with them at the Atal Park. He also urged eligible voters to exercise their franchise on the polling day on May 25.
On the request of some children, he also played cricket with them for a few minutes. Later speaking to the press, Saini said, “I went for a morning walk in the park. There, I met senior citizens, youth, and women. Many were doing yoga at that time. Everyone should go for morning walks. It helps you stay healthy.’’
Hooda too greeted the people he met on his way. His son Deepender Singh Hooda, a Rajya Sabha MP, is contesting the polls from the Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency.
A day before, Hooda went on a morning walk at Herbal Park in Jind, where he interacted with people and appealed to them to vote for the Congress candidate from Sonipat Lok Sabha constituency, Satpal Brahmachari who was also out on the walk with him.
The incumbent Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is the BJP candidate for the Karnal assembly by-elections, which will also be held on May 25, the same day as Lok Sabha elections. The seat fell vacant after former CM, Manohar Lal Khattar, whom Saini replaced as in March, resigned as MLA. The former CM is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Karnal parliamentary seat.
Both Saini and Hooda urged eligible voters to ensure that they cast their votes on May 25. Congress has fielded nine candidates in Haryana for the Lok Sabha polls while the Kurukshetra seat is being contested by their INDIA bloc ally AAP.
‘PM Modi to address 3-4 election rallies in Haryana’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three to four election rallies in Haryana, senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Subhash Barala said on Sunday. Barala said PM Modi will address three-four rallies in the state, however, the date and time have not been decided yet. He said Shah will hold rallies in Gurugram on May 16 and in Karnal and Rohtak on May 17.