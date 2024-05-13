Nation

Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking direction to ECI to take action against PM Modi

The Bench said the plea was misconceived and devoid of merits and the ECI can take an independent view on the complaint of the petitioner in accordance with law.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra ModiPhoto | ANI
PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking direction to the Election Commission of India to take action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly delivering communally divisive speeches during Lok Sabha poll campaigning in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Justice Sachin Datta said the plea was misconceived and devoid of merits and the ECI can take an independent view on the complaint of the petitioner in accordance with law.

The court also referred to its earlier order passed in a plea pertaining to a speech given by the prime minister allegedly seeking votes in the name of religion and deities and went on to say that making any presupposition is unjustified.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Complaints against PM for his remarks at Rajasthan rally under consideration, say ECI sources

The counsel for the ECI submitted that it has issued a detailed advisory to all political parties. It said that appropriate action shall be taken if necessary on the reply.

The petitioner's counsel said the ECI cannot have different standards for taking action against different politicians.

The plea alleged that no action has been taken against Prime Minister Modi and others from the BJP for their alleged hate speeches, despite complaints made to the ECI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
EC in PM Modi’s pocket, says Surjewala
PM Modi
Delhi High Court
Model code of conduct
ECI

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com