India looking for additional sites for Russian nuclear reactors: Jaishankar

MUMBAI: India is looking for additional sites for Russian nuclear reactors, while the discussion with the French on the proposed Jaitapur nuclear power plant project is underway, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday.

Responding to a question on nuclear collaboration with foreign countries not taking off as expected, Jaishankar said the manner in which the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act 2010, was framed required a lot of interaction with foreign suppliers to see how their concerns could be addressed.

"This has taken some time and that applies to some countries," he said in an apparent reference to the US companies, at a press conference in Mumbai.

He said with regard to some other countries where the liability issue is better understood or they don't have the same degree of concern, because the nature of their industry is very different.

"We have discussions underway where Kudankulam (by the Russians) has progressed. We are actually looking at additional sites for Russian reactors. With regards to the French we have ongoing discussions with them," Jaishankar said.