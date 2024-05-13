INTERVIEW | Bihar needs a roadmap of development: Shambhavi

The country’s youngest candidate Shambhavi Chaudhary, 25, is contesting from Bihar’s Samastipur LS (SC) seat in the 4th phase of the 7-phase elections. She wants to be the champion of “Dalit voices” in Parliament. As a third-generation politician, she is in the fray on a ticket of Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). In an interview with Rajesh Kumar Thakur, she says victory in this election will be of development. Samastipur is currently represented by Prince Raj of the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party led by Pashupati Kumar Paras. Shambhavi said her father had not played any role in getting the ticket for her and that she was ready to face the election challenge. Excerpts:

How is people’s enthusiasm in this election for you?

They are enthusiastic. I am meeting people and they trust me on issues related to women’s empowerment and development. This election is giving me a sense of huge responsibility. The victory will be of developments and for development.

What are the common issues people are talking about?

They want roads, bridges, colleges and development aimed at creating jobs. Most parts of this constituency are flood-prone, so people want a permanent solution to this problem. I plan to work on poverty alleviation and invite investment. There is also a demand for higher education institutions and technical courses.