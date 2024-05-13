Promises made to Bihar not fulfilled by NDA, says Lalu

PATNA: Hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Bihar’s capital on Sunday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad reminded him of his “unfulfilled” promises that he had made to people of the state during previous elections.

Launching a blistering attack on Modi, Lalu said, “What benefit will Bihar get from his ‘nukkad natak’ (street plays)? He had promised during 2014 election campaign that he would open sugar mills in the state and also drink tea from sugar produced from them.”

“What happened to the promises made to people even after 10 years of his government at the Centre? What happened to people’s demand to accord Central university status to Patna University, which has a glorious past of 100 years?” he asked.

Lalu alleged that Modi has not been able to fulfill even an iota of promises in the last 10 years. Even Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had pleaded before Modi to accord Central university status to Patna University but in vain, the RJD leader added.

Lalu said that Bihar has brought Modi on the road. “Bihar has literally brought him on the street after the first three phases of Lok Sabha elections and it will make him to roam in lanes and bylanes in the remaining four phases,” he said.

He said that people of Bihar are no fools. “They know very well that even after taking 39 MPs out of 40 Lok Sabha seats from Bihar, Modi developed Gujarat and not Bihar. All the investments were taken to Gujarat despite Bihar having been with NDA for long,” Lalu asserted.

Lalu said that Modi has been compelled to hold a roadshow to hide dismal performance of NDA in the first three phases of elections in the state. “But people are aware of it and they will not be misled this time,” RJD supremo said, taking to his account on the microblogging platform X.

Corroborating his father (Lalu), Bihar former deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav too said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should talk about unemployment and soaring prices rather than diverting attention of people from real issues.

‘No fools’

Lalu said that people of Bihar are no fools. “They know very well that even after taking 39 MPs out of 40 Lok Sabha seats from Bihar, Modi developed Gujarat and not Bihar,” the RJD leader said.