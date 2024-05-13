Protests in PoK, posters demand merger with India

NEW DELHI: A police officer was killed and over 100 law enforcement agents were injured during protests in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). Residents have been protesting against inflation and lack of amenities. Posters were seen in Rawalkot which spoke about merger with India.
The Awami Action Committee (AAC) began protests on May 10 against inflation, which led to a crackdown by security forces. There was a shutter-down strike. Police resorted to tear gas shelling.
The strikes took place in Muzaffrabad, Sehansa, Mirpur, Rawalkot, Khuiratta, Tattapani and Hattian Bala.
The PoK government has imposed Section 144 shutting down educational institutions and offices. Videos and pictures circulating on social media show police using batons on protestors leaving 100 injured.
PoK activist Amjad Ayub Mirza alleged that Pakistani forces were shooting at unarmed civilians. Mirza called for intervention of the Indian government saying that the situation had gone out of control and that India should help them and people in Gilgit Baltistan gain independence.
Meanwhile, Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz Sharif has urged his officials to negotiate with representatives of Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) in Muzafrabad who were also protesting.
“While debate, discussion and peaceful protests are the beauties of democracy, there should be no tolerance for taking the law in into one’s own hands and damaging government property,’’ Sharif said.
Reports said police arrested around 70 JAAC activists during raids in Muzaffarabad and Mirpur divisions, leading to clashes in Dadyal on Wednesday and Thursday, PTI news agency reported.
Following this, the organisation called for a massive strike in the capital on Friday after police arrested several of its leaders and activists in overnight raids in different parts of Muzaffarabad and Mirpur divisions. The committee had previously announced that people from across the state would stage a long march towards Muzaffarabad on May 11.
During a strike on Friday, violent clashes occurred between protesters and police in various parts of Muzaffarabad, the capital of PoK. To stop the protests, police resorted to teargas shelling, which affected people in homes and mosques after demonstrators pelted stones.