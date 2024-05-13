Protests in PoK, posters demand merger with India

NEW DELHI: A police officer was killed and over 100 law enforcement agents were injured during protests in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). Residents have been protesting against inflation and lack of amenities. Posters were seen in Rawalkot which spoke about merger with India.

The Awami Action Committee (AAC) began protests on May 10 against inflation, which led to a crackdown by security forces. There was a shutter-down strike. Police resorted to tear gas shelling.

The strikes took place in Muzaffrabad, Sehansa, Mirpur, Rawalkot, Khuiratta, Tattapani and Hattian Bala.

The PoK government has imposed Section 144 shutting down educational institutions and offices. Videos and pictures circulating on social media show police using batons on protestors leaving 100 injured.