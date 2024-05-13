Supriya Sule says CCTVs in Baramati strongroom with EVMs switched off for 45 minutes; poll officer responds

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) on Monday revealed that the CCTV cameras at the strongroom, where Electronic Voting machines were stored for the Baramati Lok Sabha Constituency, was found switched off.

Claiming that the cameras were switched off for 45 minutes, senior party leader Supriya Sule, who is also the candidate from there, demanded an explanation from the EC.

She labelled the incident as "suspicious", reflecting multiple objections of the Opposition regarding Electronic Voting Machines.

However, Kavita Dwivedi, the Returning Officer for the constituency, clarified that only the "display was temporarily closed," without providing a reason for this temporary shutdown.

"CCTV system in the warehouse where EVMs are kept in Baramati Lok Sabha Constituency are fully operational. All data is secure, only the display was temporarily closed," read the post on X, formerly Twitter, by the District Information Office, Pune.