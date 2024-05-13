Supriya Sule says CCTVs in Baramati strongroom with EVMs switched off for 45 minutes; poll officer responds

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) on Monday revealed that the CCTV cameras at the strongroom, where Electronic Voting machines were stored for the Baramati Lok Sabha Constituency, was found switched off.
Claiming that the cameras were switched off for 45 minutes, senior party leader Supriya Sule, who is also the candidate from there, demanded an explanation from the EC.
She labelled the incident as "suspicious", reflecting multiple objections of the Opposition regarding Electronic Voting Machines.
However, Kavita Dwivedi, the Returning Officer for the constituency, clarified that only the "display was temporarily closed," without providing a reason for this temporary shutdown.
"CCTV system in the warehouse where EVMs are kept in Baramati Lok Sabha Constituency are fully operational. All data is secure, only the display was temporarily closed," read the post on X, formerly Twitter, by the District Information Office, Pune.
The explanation was given only after a strongly-worded post from Sule, the incumbent MP defending her seat.
"It is suspicious that the CCTV was switched off where a very important thing like EVM is kept. Also, this is a big laxity.", Sule posted on 'X' in Hindi.
Supriya Sule further wrote that when election representatives reached out to the relevant authorities and administration, they did not receive satisfactory answers. Additionally, there was no technician available at the location. Furthermore, their representatives were denied access to inspect the status of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). She reiterated the seriousness of the situation.
"The Election Commission should immediately take notice of this and announce the reasons why the CCTV was closed. Apart from this, appropriate action should be taken against those responsible for the incident," her post further added.
The high-profile contest in Maharashtra’s Baramati Lok Sabha constituency is being keenly watched as the three-time MP Supriya Sule, daughter of veteran politician and NCP founder Sharad Pawar, was battling her cousin Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra.
Sunetra is contesting for the first time.
Baramati is a traditional NCP stronghold and Sharad Pawar used to end his election campaign with a rally in this city. However, this time the contest is so close that senior Pawar is not taking any chance and is spending every second day in the constituency to ensure victory for his daughter.
On the other hand, Ajit Pawar is also leaving no stone unturned to get his spouse elected to the Lok Sabha.