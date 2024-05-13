Top defence intelligence officer visits Tanzania to boost strategic interests

NEW DELHI: Director General Defence Intelligence Agency (DG DIA) Lieutenant General DS Rana is on an official visit to the United Republic of Tanzania. The aim of this visit is to further reinforce the robust defence ties between the two nations and discuss opportunities for regional security collaboration.
The Ministry of Defence on Sunday, during his visit scheduled from May 13-15, said, “The DG DIA is scheduled to interact with senior military leadership of Tanzania, including the Chief of Defence Staff of Tanzania Peoples’ Defence Force, General Jacob John Mkunda, and his counterpart Maj Gen MN Mkeremy, Chief of Defence Intelligence.” While visiting the Tanzanian National Defence College, he will discuss India’s Security Perspective with future leaders of the TPDF. “The meetings will be aimed to foster mutual understanding and strengthen bilateral defence cooperation.”
Lt Gen DS Rana will also inaugurate the newly set up Defence Wing at the High Commission of India, Dar Es Salaam. As a gesture of goodwill towards expanding military cooperation, he will present the TPDF with Indian manufactured Bullet Proof Jackets. Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) was established as the nodal point for processing all military related intelligence, as part of the reforms onset after recommendations by the Kargil Committee to strengthen overall Indian defence and security.
At the Command and Staff College CSC Arusha the DG DIA will inaugurate the Library and lay the foundation stone for gymnasium, which are being facilitated through Government of India assistance. Tanzania’s Command and Staff College in Duluti hosts an Indian Military Training Team (IMTT).
India shares close, warm and friendly relations with Tanzania, which is bolstered by the capacity building and avenues for defence cooperation. The visit shall strengthen elevated Strategic Partnership too.