Top defence intelligence officer visits Tanzania to boost strategic interests

NEW DELHI: Director General Defence Intelligence Agency (DG DIA) Lieutenant General DS Rana is on an official visit to the United Republic of Tanzania. The aim of this visit is to further reinforce the robust defence ties between the two nations and discuss opportunities for regional security collaboration.

The Ministry of Defence on Sunday, during his visit scheduled from May 13-15, said, “The DG DIA is scheduled to interact with senior military leadership of Tanzania, including the Chief of Defence Staff of Tanzania Peoples’ Defence Force, General Jacob John Mkunda, and his counterpart Maj Gen MN Mkeremy, Chief of Defence Intelligence.” While visiting the Tanzanian National Defence College, he will discuss India’s Security Perspective with future leaders of the TPDF. “The meetings will be aimed to foster mutual understanding and strengthen bilateral defence cooperation.”