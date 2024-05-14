7-member team formed to review House security

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has constituted a seven-member team under the chairmanship of DIG CISF Ajay Kumar to re-survey the security requirement of the Parliament House Complex, officials said on Monday.

The re-survey is being done to assess the additional requirement of security personnel to make the arrangement full proof, as the Central Industrial Security Force has taken over duties of Parliament Security Service (PSS), they said.

More than 3,200 CISF personnel have been deployed at the complex and other emergency services replacing the Delhi police, the officials said, adding, “Communication, anti-sabotage, command and control wing are being replaced by the CISF”.

The committee was formed last week through a letter undersigned by a deputy secretary in the MHA with the responsibility to coordinate with the other agencies and submit a report on security requirements, the officials said.

The panel has been mandated to scrutinise and examine the proposal of the CISF taking over all 16 duties of PSS such as access regulations for MPs, VIPs, regulation of VIP movement, among others.