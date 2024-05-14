Anurag Thakur files nomination, says BJP will sweep Himachal

NEW DELHI/CHANDIGARH: Union minister of information and broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur, BJP’s Preneet Kaur and Harshimrat Badal of SAD, among others, filed their nominations for Lok Sabha elections on Monday. Their constituencies will go to the polls in the last phase on June 1.

Thakur, seeking his fifth term from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, said, “The BJP has taken the pledge of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and to achieve this, stability and continuity of this Modi government is imperative.”

He said the BJP will win all four seats in the hill state.

Filing her nomination for the Patiala seat in Punjab, Preneet, wife of former CM Capt. Amarinder Singh, said, “This election is not merely about politics; it’s about the renewal of “rishta” between me and the people of Patiala. I will ensure that I will do more work in the next 5 years than in the previous 20 years.’’

Harsimrat, MP and former union minister, filed her nomination from the Bathinda seat in the presence of her husband and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal and senior party leadership.

Sukhbir Badal said repeated rounds of voting had made it clear that the Bharatiya Janata Party would not form the next government. He claimed that the BJP was crashing in North India and had been wiped out in Maharashtra and Bihar.

“Prime Minister’s speeches are also indicating that the party is in panic mode. He is now attacking a particular community openly and even stating that 'mangalsutras’ will be taken away and given to others. This never happened in 70 years and will never happen,” he said, adding that in the new scenario, regional parties would emerge stronger.

Balbir Singh of AAP filed his papers from Patiala and AAP’s Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Amritsar. BJP candidate Arvind Khanna filed his papers from Sangrur, while SAD nominee Virsa Singh Valtoha submitted his papers for the Khadoor Sahib seat in Tarn Taran district.