Cancel licenses of hotels, parlours involved in trafficking of girls: Arunachal women’s body to govt

GUWAHATI: Days after the police had busted an interstate prostitution racket in Itanagar and arrested 15 people including two government engineers and a doctor, the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society petitioned the state government, demanding the cancellation of licenses issued to hotels and beauty parlours which facilitated the illegal activities.

In a representation submitted to Itanagar (Capital Region) district magistrate Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta, the organisation said that it was deeply concerned about the trafficking of minor girls for illegal activities.

It said the situation called for immediate and decisive action to address the root causes and prevent further exploitation of vulnerable individuals.

“We strongly advocate the immediate cancellation of licenses of hotels and beauty parlours found to be involved in facilitating illegal activities, particularly those related to the trafficking of minor girls. This swift action will serve as a deterrent and signal our zero-tolerance policy towards such reprehensible practices,” the organisation wrote in the representation.

It recommended the mandatory production of identity cards by all guests upon check-in at hotels, coupled with the submission of a daily guest entry log to the district administration and superintendent of police by the hotels for scrutiny and verification.

The organisation said these measures would enhance oversight and accountability, deterring illicit activities and ensuring the safety and well-being of vulnerable individuals, particularly minor girls.

“Proper verification of beauty parlours and other parlour licenses ensures compliance with regulations and standards. Those parlours operating without licenses and may be engaging in such unscrupulous activities as prostitution must be immediately shut down,” the organisation suggested.

“We emphasize the importance of enhancing security measures at all entry and exit points within the district. Heightened vigilance and stringent enforcement at these checkpoints are essential to intercepting and deterring individuals engaged in trafficking and other illegal activities,” it further suggested.

The police had busted the prostitution racket last week and rescued five minor girls. Four were trafficked from adjoining Assam’s Dhemaji district while one was a local. The four from Assam were driven into prostitution by the traffickers and pimps.