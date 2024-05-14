ECI says it so far disposed of 90% MCC violation complains by parties

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday said that it has disposed of 90 percent of complaints it received from political parties over alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), which came into effect following the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls on March 16.

While giving an update on the status of action taken with regard to the MCC violation, the ECI in an official statement said, “So far, 25 delegations from 16 political parties have met the Commission to lodge their grievances/complaints on alleged violations of Model code. Apart from this, many delegations have met at the level of Chief Electoral Officer in the States. All political parties have been promptly allocated time even at short notice and their grievances patiently heard.”

“Approximately 425 major complaints, excluding canvassing related or clarificatory complaints have been filed by various political parties and candidates at the level of ECI and CEOs. Of these, action has been taken (or matter disposed of) in 400 cases. Approximately 170, 95 and 160 complaints were filed by Congress, BJP and others respectively. Most of these complaints have been acted upon,” it said.

The poll panel, however, informed that a few complaints of the Congress and BJP against each other are pending alleging violation of MCC inter alia broadly in the genre of divisive statements by top star campaigners on communal, caste, regional language divide, or on sanctity of the Constitution of India.