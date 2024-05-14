MCC is now 'Modi Code of Conduct', stop blatant violations of poll code by BJP: TMC writes to EC

NEW DELHI: The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday asked the Election Commission to stop "blatant violations" of the poll code by the BJP and its leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while alleging that the model code of conduct has been turned into "Modi Code of Conduct".

After submitting a letter over the matter to the poll panel, the TMC's Rajya Sabha MPs Saket Gokhale and Sagarika Ghose addressed the media and expressed dismay over the "inaction" of the EC against PM Modi over Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations."

(BJP chief) J P Nadda was served a notice but there has been absolutely no action taken on our complaints. Instead, PM Modi has become more emboldened in his remarks. He is making promises he has no right to make during elections, announcing financial schemes which his party cannot enact as the ruling party.

"Yet, there seems to be a disregard for the model code of conduct," Gokhale told reporters outside the EC headquarters here.

Both Ghose and Gokhale claimed that PM Modi was not being held accountable for the violations of the poll code.