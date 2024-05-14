On 2008 blast anniversary, panic grips Jaipur as six schools receive bomb threat

JAIPUR: Six schools in Jaipur received bomb threats via email on Monday, triggering panic among students and their parents. However, no explosive or anything suspicious has been found in these schools, police officials said.

The emails to schools in Jaipur came on the 16th anniversary of the serial bomb blasts in the Rajasthan capital. A series of blasts had rocked the city on this day on May 13, 2008 claiming 71 lives and injuring 180 people.

The threatening emails came days after a similar scare in Delhi-NCR where 150 schools received bomb threat emails on May 1, prompting massive evacuations and searches. On Sunday, at least eight hospitals in Delhi and IGI Airport received similar emails. Authorities declared the incidents as hoax. Jaipur Airport also fell victim to a bomb threat on Sunday.

Police said six schools in Jaipur received emails stating explosives were planted on their premises. No suspicious objects were found after checks. “The locations have been sanitised,”a police officer said.

The first information about the threat was reported from a private school in Tilak Nagar followed by other schools in different localities.

“Students and staff members were evacuated from the schools. Police teams and bomb and dog squads were rushed to these schools,” Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph said. “Several schools received threats via email that explosives were there in the schools. Checking in most of the schools has been completed and no explosive was found,” he said.

Joseph said efforts are on to identify the sender of the emails, adding that all the messages were generated from a single source. They said the strictest action would be taken against those involved in the matter. As soon as the news spread, parents rushed to the schools in panic to pick up their children.

‘Single source of mails’

Police said efforts are on to identify the sender of the emails, adding that all the messages were generated from a single source. The police commissioner said the strictest action would be taken against those involved in the matter. As soon as the news of the bomb threats spread, parents rushed to the schools in panic to pick their children.