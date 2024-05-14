Rahul, Akhilesh hit out at PM Modi for 'ignoring' farmers, youngsters

In a scathing attack on Modi, Gandhi said the prime minister had promised to make 100 'smart cities' in the country but "did nothing in this direction".

He further said that the prime minister asked people to beat thalis to ward off COVID-19 when hundreds were dying due to the deadly disease.

Yadav claimed that trends of the four phases of parliamentary polls were proof that the "BJP's graph is going down" and the party is certain to lose.

Gandhi claimed that if the BJP came to power again, it would "tear" the Constitution, which is the shield of the country's poor.

Both Hamirpur and Jhansi would go to polls in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election on May 20.

The Congress leader further claimed that the Modi government waived loans amounting to Rs 16 lakh crore, which is equal to 24 years of money allotted under the MGNREGA, for 22 "arabpatis" (top industrialists).

He also said that if the INDIA bloc comes to power, a list of poor families would be compiled and Rs 1 lakh annually, or Rs 8,500 per month transferred in the bank account of one woman in each such family.