SC refuses to entertain plea seeking ban on PM Modi from elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Photo | ANI
PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea seeking to bar Prime Minister Narendra Modi from elections for allegedly making hate speeches and violating the Model Code of Conduct during campaigning.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and S C Sharma asked the petitioner to approach the authorities concerned for the redressal of the grievance.

Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking direction to ECI to take action against PM Modi

"Have you approached authorities. For writ of mandamus you must approach the authorities first," the bench said.

The petitioner withdrew the plea and the matter was dismissed as withdrawn.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Fatima, through Advocate Anand S Jondhale, seeking a direction to the Election Commission to disqualify Modi from elections for six years under the Representation of People Act.

