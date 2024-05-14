Two members of Meiti militant group arrested in Manipur for abduction of four cops

GUWAHATI: Manipur police arrested two members of Meitei radical group Arambai Tenggol for their alleged involvement in the recent abduction and assault of four police personnel. The police said search operations were underway to arrest some others involved in the case.

“Manipur Police arrested two miscreants belonging to Arambai Tenggol who were involved in the abduction and physical assault of four Manipur Police Personnel. The arrested individuals have been identified as Taibanganba Sanoujam (25) and Moirangthem Bobo (40),” the police said.

The four personnel, who were assaulted, do not belong to the warring Meitei and Kuki communities. Three are from the Gorkha community, while one is a Muslim.

Ram Bahadur Karki, Ramesh Budhathoki, Manoj Khatiwoda and Md Taj Khan were abducted when they were travelling from Meitei-majority Imphal valley to Kuki-majority Kangpokpi district, where they are posted.

The miscreants intercepted the vehicle of the personnel at Koirengei in Imphal East district, blindfolded them and took them to an undisclosed location where they were assaulted.

Later, they were found at Khonghampat in the valley, severely injured. The victims were admitted to the Kangpokpi district hospital and later, shifted to the Kangpokpi Christian Hospital.

When the personnel, who were on duty, were heading towards Imphal, they were reportedly alerted about a threat to their lives. So, they decided to drive back but were nabbed by the miscreants on the way.

24-hour shutdown

Condemning the incident, the Committee on Tribal Unity had called for a 24-hour shutdown in Kangpokpi district starting at midnight on Saturday.

The Kuki Students' Union, Sadar Hills, had also condemned the incident.