After Delhi and Jaipur, seven Kanpur schools received 'hoax' bomb threat emails

KANPUR: As many as seven schools including two run by the government, received bomb threats over mail which were found to be a 'hoax' following a police investigation, officials said on Wednesday.

"Most schools reported the threat to police on Tuesday after it came to their knowledge, as the schools were closed on Sunday and Monday," Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Harish Chandra said.

Five private schools and two government schools have received bomb threats through an email in the last 72 hours, he said.

The schools that received the bomb threat include Gulmohar Vihar Public School in Hanumant Vihar, KDMA school in Gujaini, Sanatan Dharm Education Centre in Kaushalpuri, the Chintal's school in Singhpur Kachar, Virendra Swaroop School in Civil Lines Kendriya Vidyalaya Cantt and Kendriya Vidyalaya in Armapore estate.