BJP delegation meets Election Commission, seeks 'strict action' against Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on Army

NEW DELHI: A BJP delegation led by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met the Election Commission to register the party’s complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on the Army and sought strict action against him. Rahul had alleged that the Modi government has created two categories of soldiers, one comprising those from poor families and reserved classes, and the other from rich families.
The delegation, which met the poll panel, also comprised Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Rajeev Chandrasekhar and BJP Rajya Sabha MP and chief of the party’s media cell Anil Baluni.
“A few days ago, Rahul Gandhi said that Narendra Modi has created two types of soldiers, one comprising sons of those who are poor and belong to dalit, adivasi, backward, economically weaker sections in the general category and minorities, and the other comprising those who are sons of the rich,” Jaishankar told reporters after the meeting.
“This is a lie. This is an attack on our armed forces. They want to make it a controversial issue and lower the morale of the armed forces. This is not a topic relating to elections. This is a matter of national security,” the minister noted.
Gandhi had made the reported remarks at a recent poll rally in Rae Bareli while attacking the Modi government on the Agnipath recruitment scheme for soldiers.
Terming Gandhi’s remarks as “very serious”, Jaishankar said the BJP delegation brought it to the notice of the Election Commission and urged it to take “very strict action” against the Congress leader and ensure that he retracts his comments.
“If, during elections, such attacks are carried out against the Army, which, deployed at our borders, is using all its might to keep the country safe from Chinese forces and also standing firm against terrorism at the Pakistan border, if you attack them in such a way without any reason and by spreading lies and say that if they are martyred, the government will not do anything for them, then we take serious exception to it,” Jaishankar said, adding that such attacks against armed forces are “very dangerous” for the country.
“This country will not tolerate such attacks on our soldiers for political reasons,” he told reporters.
Jaishankar said this is not the first time that the Congress and Rahul Gandhi have attacked soldiers. “A few years ago, when our soldiers in Arunachal gave a push back to Chinese forces, Rahul Gandhi said in Parliament that our soldiers were beaten up. When the Balakot surgical strike was carried out, questions were raised. When we took successful action in Uri, these people raised questions on that too,” Jaishankar said.