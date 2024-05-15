BJP delegation meets Election Commission, seeks 'strict action' against Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on Army

NEW DELHI: A BJP delegation led by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met the Election Commission to register the party’s complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on the Army and sought strict action against him. Rahul had alleged that the Modi government has created two categories of soldiers, one comprising those from poor families and reserved classes, and the other from rich families.

The delegation, which met the poll panel, also comprised Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Rajeev Chandrasekhar and BJP Rajya Sabha MP and chief of the party’s media cell Anil Baluni.

“A few days ago, Rahul Gandhi said that Narendra Modi has created two types of soldiers, one comprising sons of those who are poor and belong to dalit, adivasi, backward, economically weaker sections in the general category and minorities, and the other comprising those who are sons of the rich,” Jaishankar told reporters after the meeting.

“This is a lie. This is an attack on our armed forces. They want to make it a controversial issue and lower the morale of the armed forces. This is not a topic relating to elections. This is a matter of national security,” the minister noted.