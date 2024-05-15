BJP won’t cross 200-seat mark: Mamata

Modi, in election rallies on Sunday, had alleged that the TMC was “attempting to conceal its past misdeeds” in Sandeshkhali, where party leaders have been accused of sexual assault and land-grabbing.

Multiple purported videos recently surfaced on social media that claimed that a local BJP leader made several women of Sandeshkhali sign blank papers, which were later filled up as complaints of sexual assault against TMC leaders, and that women were paid to participate in protests.

Mamata also reiterated her opposition to the implementation of CAA and NRC in the state. “They are interfering in everything, be it our religious practices or food habits. They want to decide what we should eat and what we shouldn’t. This is unacceptable,” she said.

‘Will love to cook for PM’

Mamata Banerjee’s offer to “cook food” for PM Narendra Modi elicited mixed responses from political parties, with the BJP terming it a “political agenda” and the CPM dubbing it as an “understanding” between the TMC and the BJP. Taking a jibe at Modi for his allegation that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav last month had fish during a Hindu festival, Banerjee said she was ready to “cook something for him (Modi)”, though she was not sure if he would eat what she cooked. “People have praised my cooking. But will Modi ji accept my food? Will he trust me?” she said.