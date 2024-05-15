Congress veteran and former Gujarat governor Kamla Beniwal passes away

JAIPUR: Veteran Congress leader and former governor of Gujarat Kamla Beniwal died at a private hospital in Jaipur on Wednesday. She was 97.

Beniwal was admitted to the hospital after a brief illness. One of her family members said the funeral will be held on Thursday.

Apart from Gujarat, she also served as governor of Tripura and Mizoram.

A seven-time MLA, Beniwal also remained the deputy chief minister of Rajasthan, apart from holding other positions in the state government and the Congress party.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and other leaders condoled the demise of Beniwal.

Mishra expressed grief on the demise of Beniwal and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

In a post on X, the chief minister wrote, "The news of the demise of Dr Kamla Beniwal, former governor of Gujarat and former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan, is extremely sad. My condolences are with the bereaved family."