Ex-Indian Army officer with UN killed in Gaza

Kale was going to the European Hospital in Rafah along with another DSS staffer on Monday when their vehicle was struck, officials said. The other person was seriously injured in the attack. The UN has called for a full investigation, while Israel has ordered a separate probe into the attack.

“The UN Secretary General is deeply saddened by the loss of Col Kale, working for the UN DSS in Gaza. Our deepest condolences are with the family during this difficult time. Another staff member was injured when their UN vehicle was struck,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s office said in a statement.

In the Army, Kale had commanded the 11 Jammu & Kashmir Rifles and had been an instructor at the Infantry School in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh. He had also taken part in sector-level border talks with China and Pakistan.