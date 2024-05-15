Ex-Indian Army officer with UN killed in Gaza

NEW DELHI: Colonel Waibhav Anil Kale, a former Indian Army officer who had joined a UN agency in Gaza barely two months ago, was killed when the vehicle he was travelling in came under attack in war-torn Rafah in Gaza, becoming the first ‘international casualty’ for the world body since the Israel-Hamas conflicted started.
Kale, 46, is survived by his wife and two teenage children. After taking premature retirement from the Indian Army in 2022, he joined the UN as a security coordination officer in the United Nations Department of Safety and Security (DSS) recently. His family is settled in Pune.
Kale was going to the European Hospital in Rafah along with another DSS staffer on Monday when their vehicle was struck, officials said. The other person was seriously injured in the attack. The UN has called for a full investigation, while Israel has ordered a separate probe into the attack.
“The UN Secretary General is deeply saddened by the loss of Col Kale, working for the UN DSS in Gaza. Our deepest condolences are with the family during this difficult time. Another staff member was injured when their UN vehicle was struck,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s office said in a statement.
In the Army, Kale had commanded the 11 Jammu & Kashmir Rifles and had been an instructor at the Infantry School in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh. He had also taken part in sector-level border talks with China and Pakistan.