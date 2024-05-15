Gujarat BJP rift widens amid graft charges

AHMEDABAD: The internal discord within the Gujarat BJP intensified as the party’s Jetpur MLA Jayesh Radadia secured victory over Union home minister Amit Shah’s close aide Bipin Patel, alias Bipin Gota. On Tuesday, this victory was fueled by the re-emergence of corruption charges against former BJP MP and chairman of Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) and Gujarat State Cooperative Marketing Federation Limited (Gujcomasol) Dilip Sanghani.

These charges cited 12 counts of corruption within Gujkomasol. Ironically, Jayesh Radadia attributes his success in IFFCO to Dilip Sanghani.

Throughout Tuesday an old document dated May 10, 2023, was in circulation on social media which was addressed to Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, alleging that the chairman of Gujcomasol had made decisions favoring his relatives. The letter claimed that decisions within Gujkomasol were made without reporting to the vice chairman, Bipin Patel, also known as Bipin Gota, and that the corresponding files didn’t reach him.