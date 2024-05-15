Gujarat BJP rift widens amid graft charges

AHMEDABAD: The internal discord within the Gujarat BJP intensified as the party’s Jetpur MLA Jayesh Radadia secured victory over Union home minister Amit Shah’s close aide Bipin Patel, alias Bipin Gota. On Tuesday, this victory was fueled by the re-emergence of corruption charges against former BJP MP and chairman of Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) and Gujarat State Cooperative Marketing Federation Limited (Gujcomasol) Dilip Sanghani.
These charges cited 12 counts of corruption within Gujkomasol. Ironically, Jayesh Radadia attributes his success in IFFCO to Dilip Sanghani.
Throughout Tuesday an old document dated May 10, 2023, was in circulation on social media which was addressed to Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, alleging that the chairman of Gujcomasol had made decisions favoring his relatives. The letter claimed that decisions within Gujkomasol were made without reporting to the vice chairman, Bipin Patel, also known as Bipin Gota, and that the corresponding files didn’t reach him.
Alongside these charges, 10 allegations were raised. Bipin Patel, who serves as the vice chairman in Gujkomasol, was recently defeated by BJP MLA Jayesh Radadia in the election for the IFFCO directorship. Sanghani has asserted that the accusations were unfounded.
Addressing the claim of withholding files from Vice Chairman Bipin Patel, Sanghani stated, “The vice chairman sits on Gujcomasol’s board and has not raised any concerns so far. Nonetheless, I prefer not to escalate this dispute further. Our officials can verify that despite his reluctance, we have consistently sought his input or signature on relevant documents. It’s noteworthy that this Vice Chairman recently lost the IFFCO directorship election. I refrain from delving deeper into who played what role in drafting this letter,” he said.
Before emergence of the viral letter, a subtle display of influence unfolded during Sanghani’s birthday celebration on Sunday, orchestrated by BJP’s Patidar leaders.
Following the defeat of BJP-endorsed candidate Bipin Patel in IFFCO, local leaders interpreted the gathering as a demonstration of collective strength aimed at the BJP state president.