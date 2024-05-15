India was under Maoist grip for decades due to Cong govts: PM

RANCHI: Addressing his first poll rally in Varanasi after filing his nomination for the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress governments of plunging the country into decades of Naxalism. He pledged to prevent Jharkhand from becoming a bastion of Naxalism and assured to free the entire tribal belt from bloodshed soon.

According to Modi, the JMM, Congress and Left parties are at the root of all issues, including corruption and nepotism. He committed to eradicating these problems from the country.

Modi criticised the weak Congress governments for not only igniting the fire of Naxalism but also for crushing the dreams of countless mothers. “Youths who joined Naxalism ruined not only themselves and their families but also compelled their mothers to shed tears for their entire lives,” he said.

“This is a BJP government that has tightened the noose against Naxal violence. ‘Modi ko chunautiyon ko taalna nahi, unse takrana aata hai... aur jab hausle buland ho, to bade se bade chunauti ko bhi jhukan padta hai.’ (Modi does not evade challenges; he confronts them directly. When the spirit is strong, even the greatest challenges will bow down),” Modi declared.