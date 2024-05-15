Lawyers cannot be sued for poor service, rules SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that the legal profession did not come within the purview of Consumer Protection Act, 1986, ruling that the advocates cannot be sued in consumer courts for poor service.
A two-judge bench of the top court, comprising Justice Bela M Trivedi and Justice Pankaj Mithal, pronounced the verdict while setting aside a decision of the the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.
The SC said the legal representation for a fee cannot be classified as a “service” under the CPA.
The top court passed the order after hearing a case involving Bar of Indian Lawyers against DK Gandhi of National Institute of Communicable Diseases and other parties.
“All of these attributes strengthen our opinion that the services hired or availed of an Advocate would be that of a contract of personal service and would therefore stand excluded from the definition of service contained in the section 2(42) of the CP Act, 2019,” the court said. It went on to add in its order that as a necessary corollary, a complaint alleging “deficiency in service” against advocates practising legal profession would not be maintainable under the CP Act.
While noting that a considerable amount of direct control is exercised by the client over the manner in which an advocate renders his services during the course of his employment, the court said, the legal profession is sui generis i.e. unique in nature and cannot be compared with any other profession.
The top court also said the very purpose and object of the CP Act, as re-enacted in 2019, was to provide protection to the consumers from unfair trade practices and unethical business practices, and the Legislature never intended to include either the Professions or the services rendered by the Professionals within the purview of the Act.