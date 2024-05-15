Lawyers cannot be sued for poor service, rules SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that the legal profession did not come within the purview of Consumer Protection Act, 1986, ruling that the advocates cannot be sued in consumer courts for poor service.

A two-judge bench of the top court, comprising Justice Bela M Trivedi and Justice Pankaj Mithal, pronounced the verdict while setting aside a decision of the the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

The SC said the legal representation for a fee cannot be classified as a “service” under the CPA.

The top court passed the order after hearing a case involving Bar of Indian Lawyers against DK Gandhi of National Institute of Communicable Diseases and other parties.