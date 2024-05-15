UN-linked body's decision to defer reaccreditation of NHRC is 'sad' and a 'shame', says P Chidambaram

In a message posted on platform X, Chidambaram wrote, "It is sad - and a shame - that the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions has declined accreditation to India's NHRC."

He further added, "The status of NHRC as an accredited Human Rights body was suspended in 2023

and now again in 2024."

The GANHRI has concluded that India's NHRC has failed to satisfy the international body that the NHRC is "able to operate independent of government interference"

That is a rebuke to the NHRC and the government of India, Chidambaram said.

According to a report, the decision to defer reaccreditation of NHRC was taken during the meeting of the the Sub Committee on Accreditation (SCA) on May 1, that included representatives from New Zealand, South Africa, Honduras and Greece.

The decision could affect India’s ability to vote at the Human Rights Council and some UNGA bodies