Ahead of LS polls in 2 Valley seats, Amit Shah arriving in Srinagar to review poll strategy

SRINAGAR: Ahead of the polls in two Valley seats, Union Home Minister Amit Shah would be visiting Srinagar on Thursday evening to review poll strategy with party leaders and other community leaders.

BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur told TNIE that Amit Shah would be arriving in Srinagar this evening.

He will stay for the night in Srinagar and hold interaction with party leaders and other community leaders during his brief stay.

Sources said, besides BJP leaders, Shah would be meeting the delegations of Gujjars and Bakerwals, Paharis, Sikhs and others.

The Gujjar and Bakerwals and Pahari communities have a sizable population in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri, which is part of the Anantnag-Rajouri LS seat.

Besides, there is also a sizable Paharis population in north Kashmir’s Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora districts, which are part of the Baramulla LS seat in north Kashmir and going to polls on May 20.

Sources said during his stay in Srinagar, Amit Shah would review the party’s poll strategy, especially its support to like-minded parties in Valley to defeat NC and PDP on its home turf.

After being granted 10% reservation in J&K, Paharis have extended support to BJP and during his interaction with Pahari and Gujjar and Bakerwal delegation, the Home Minister may seek their support in favour of candidates of their like-minded parties, sources said.

Of the five LS seats in J&K, BJP contested only two seats of the Jammu region – Udhampur and Jammu – and decided against fielding candidates on three Valley seats --- Srinagar (central Kashmir), Baramulla (north Kashmir) and Anantnag-Rajouri (south Kashmir).