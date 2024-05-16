Cash seized from Ranchi flat pertains to minister Alamgir Alam: ED

It is ascertained that Lal "takes care of the collection of commission" on behalf of Alamgir Alam and others, the ED alleged.

"He (Lal) also plays pivotal role in managing the tenders and collection of commission from engineers, also the said percentage of commission is distributed in a mechanised manner to higher-ups of government."

"Several officials from top to bottom of rural development department are involved in this nexus and the huge payments were usually received in cash which were later laundered which needs to be unearthed," it said.

The agency said it had arrested a former chief engineer of the rural development department Veerendra Kumar Ram last year.

"Ram used to collect commissions in terms of allocation of tender and execution of work and the said commission fixed share of 1. 5 per cent was distributed to minister Alamgir Alam," the ED said.

The whole process of collection and distribution of commission was taken care by the assistant engineers posted at Rural Development Special Division and Rural Works Department, it said.

The share of Alamgir Alam was 1.5 per cent of the allocated tender amount and also in one of the instances it was also found that Alamgir Alam has received his share of Commission of Rs 3 crore which was sent by one assistant Engineer in September 2022 which was facilitated by one of the close aides Alamgir Alam," it said.

It claimed Alamgir Alam was "concealed and involved" in the acquisition and transfer of the proceeds of crime, and thus actively involved in the process of money laundering.

The money laundering case of September 2020 is based on an anti-corruption branch (Jamshedpur) case of Jharkhand Police and a March 2023 FIR filed by the economic offences wing of the Delhi Police against Veerendra Kumar Ram and some others.