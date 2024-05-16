Deceased army veteran in Haryana gives life to three people by donating organs

CHANDIGARH: A retired junior commissioned officer (JCO), 70-year-old Arjun Singh Sangotra, from the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, who passed away on Tuesday, has given a fresh lease of life to three people through organ donation. Sangotra suffered a brain stroke and was later declared brain dead at the Western Command Hospital, Chandimandir.

Following a midnight surgery, the Organ Retrieval and Transplant team of Western Command Hospital, Chandimandir, harvested his liver, kidneys and cornea. A green corridor was established and the organs were airlifted immediately by the Air Force to the Research and Referral Hospital of the Army at New Delhi, where they were successfully transplanted to three terminally ill recipients’ within 60 minutes.

Singh, hailing from Palampur in Himachal Pradesh, had served for 30 years in the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles of the Indian Army, after which he retired. Recently, he was declared brain-dead in the ICU due to a brain stroke. His family decided to donate his liver, kidneys and cornea, which has now given a new lease of life to three soldiers who are critically ill.

The transplant team was led by Brig Anuj Sharma, Professor and Head of Surgical Team and Chief Transplant Coordinator, Col Anurag Garg. The transplant team carried out the overnight marathon operation for retrieval of organs from the deceased and transported it via a Green Corridor established for the same to Army Hospital (R & R), Delhi Cantonment, within one hour.

Western Command Hospital, Chandimandir, continues to be a beacon of hope and has led by example in promoting the cause of organ donation. The family of the deceased was complimented for this selfless act.

In the past, this hospital has performed several organ harvesting and transplant operations, providing a new lease of life to critically ill people.

The organ donation programme was started in the armed forces in late 2000 and introduced at The Western Command Hospital in 2014. The process is coordinated by the Armed Forces Organ Retrieval and Transplantation Authority in New Delhi. Several other military hospitals have also performed similar operations.