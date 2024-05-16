Delhi excise policy case: HC seeks CBI's stand on K Kavitha's bail plea

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the stand of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on BRS leader K Kavitha's bail plea in a corruption case in connection with the alleged excise policy scam.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued notice to the CBI on the plea and listed the matter for further hearing on May 24 along another petition by Kavitha seeking bail in the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) money laundering case.

The high court also issued notice and sought the CBI's response on another plea by Kavitha against a trial court order which allowed the probe agency to interrogate her in custody.

Kavitha is in judicial custody in both the cases lodged by the ED and the CBI in relation to the alleged scam.