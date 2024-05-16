Game is on: Priyanka's campaign sets up Gandhis' virtual 'grudge match' against Irani in Amethi

That Sharma has been an MP representative for the Gandhis and has worked in the area for over 40 years stands him in good stead.

The initial anticlimax soon wore off among the people as Priyanka Gandhi set shop in Rae Bareli vowing to win that constituency and wrest the family borough from where the party suffered the 2019 shock loss.

It may not be a direct Irani versus Rahul Gandhi "grudge match" but it is certainly one that is shaping to be a memorable electoral battle.

Many are calling it a "silent election" in which the voters would proverbially make themselves heard on result day on June 4.

A Gandhi family member may not be contesting but their shadow looms large and Sharma makes it clear in his speeches that he would be a guardian for the constituency on their behalf.

"If elected I will work as an MP and will keep Gandhi family's 'amanat' safe amanat mein khayanat nahi karoonga (there will be no breach of trust)," Sharma has said often.

He also says that a win for him would be a win for the Gandhi family, evoking the 103-year-old bond between the Nehru-Gandhi family, dating back to 1921 when Jawaharlal Nehru visited the area, and the people.

The spotlight firmly on her, Priyanka Gandhi is strategist, orator and mass mobiliser as she drives the campaign in Amethi and nearby Rae Bareli to maximise her party's chances of victory in the two seats.

Familial ties of the Gandhis with the voters, a latent Ram temple sentiment, the Modi factor, free ration scheme, 'pucca' houses for the poor, stray cattle and the Congress' allegation that the BJP would change the Constitution if they return to power are all part of the election discourse.