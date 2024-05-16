Kapil Sibal elected President of the Supreme Court Bar Association for the fourth time

Kapil Sibal, one of India's foremost advocates and a New Indian Express columnist, has been elected the President of the Supreme Court Bar Association.

Sibal sealed his win by clinching 1066 votes trumping his nearest rival senior advocate Pradeep Rai, who received 689 votes.

Incumbent President Dr Adish C Aggarwala, another senior advocate and author of Narendra Modi - A Charismatic and Visionary Statesman, was a distant third.

This marks the fourth occasion when Sibal will serve as the President of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

His most recent tenure came twenty three years ago in 2001.

Sibal was also SCBA president for two successive terms from 1995 to 1998.