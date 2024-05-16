LS polls: Kharge promises to double free ration if INDIA bloc wins

LUCKNOW: Calling it a battle of ideologies, AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge reiterated his allegation that the BJP would attempt to change the Constitution and the provisions of reservation also if given another term at the Centre. He promised 10 kg free ration if they come to power. Currently, the BJP is giving 5-kg.

The Congress chief was addressing a joint press conference with ally SP chief, Akhilesh Yadav here on Wednesday. The SP chief claimed that INDIA Bloc would win 79 of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh and that the BJP was already out of the race after four-phase voting as they had just sold false dreams to the people of the country.

The SP chief added that the people were being seen having faith in the INDIA alliance and the days to come would reflect that the BJP failed to get 140 seats from 140 crore people.of the country. The Congress chief said that the 2024 elections were the most significant as it was for “saving the Constitution and democracy.”

“This is a battle of ideologies with those fighting for the poor of the country united on one side and those siding with the rich and fighting elections on religious lines on the other,” said Kharge.

He added that the Congress was fighting for the poor people who did not have even a single meal, jobs despite being academically strong. “There are so many vacancies in the central government but those are not being filled. That is why our alliance is fighting against unemployment and inflation. We are fighting to do away with the disparity between the rich and the poor,” said Kharge.

The AICC chief said that the opposition’s fight was also to protect reservation provisions for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and weaker sections of the society. “If the Constitution is saved then these reservations are also intact,” he observed.

Kharge questioned the intent of PM Modi wondering why he was not acting against those who had been making such claims . Responding to a question on the BJP’s “400 paar” slogan, Kharge said that the BJP would not even be able to cross 200 mark.

