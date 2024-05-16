Varanasi LS poll: Ryots’ plea for more time to enter fray binned

NEW DELHI: Terming the plea of Tamil Nadu farmer and activist P Ayyakannu as “total publicity litigation," the Supreme Court on Wednesday in its order rejected his petition seeking an extension of time for filing his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, where PM Modi is the BJP’s candidate.

The apex court, after taking into record the fact that he was from TN and worked for 30 years in TN, Kerala, and Karnataka, thereby asked him, “Why do you want to contest from Varanasi, that too on the last date you want to come here?”.

His lawyer, S Mahendran explained that Ayyakannu had initiated his journey on the 9th, emphasising the challenges faced by ordinary citizens.

“This is total publicity. If we start commenting in the order then it will start becoming difficult for you,” a two-judge bench of the top court, led by Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, observed.

Mahendran further told the Court that the ECI has not permitted him for e-filing of his nominations. He requested that this court pass appropriate directions to the ECI to ensure that he be permitted to e-file his nomination.