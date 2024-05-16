Will give outside support to INDIA bloc, says Mamata

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday claimed she will provide outside support to the opposition’s INDIA bloc if it comes to power at the Centre, but redefined the contours of the alliance to exclude the CPM and the Bengal chapter of the Congress from it.

Addressing a rally at Hooghly, Mamata said, “We will provide leadership to the INDIA alliance, and help them in every way from outside. We will form a government so that in Bengal, our mothers and sisters never face a problem and those who work in the 100-day job scheme do not face problems.”

Her antipathy for the CPM and the state Congress led by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is well known.

According to political analyst Snigdhendu Bhattacharya, Mamata seems to be trying to keep the triangular contest between the TMC, the BJP and the Left-Congress alliance alive so that the anti-TMC votes do not polarise in favour of the BJP. She doesn’t want the BJP’s charge that the TMC, Congress and Left are together to find any credence.