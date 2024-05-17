AAP has given in under a 'goon's pressure', now questioning my character: Swati Maliwal

NEW DELHI: AAP MP Swati Maliwal on Friday attacked her party for dismissing as baseless her assault allegations against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, and said the AAP has given in under a "goon's pressure" and is now questioning her character.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), she said, has taken a "U-turn" two days after it accepted that Kumar had "misbehaved" with her.

Her reaction came after AAP leader Atishi at a press conference said that the assault case is a BJP conspiracy to frame Kejriwal.

Maliwal is the "face" of this "conspiracy" and the allegations levelled by her against Kumar are "baseless", Atishi said.

Taking to X, Maliwal in a post in Hindi, said, "The leaders who joined the party (AAP) yesterday declared a worker who has been with it for 20 years an agent of the BJP. Two days ago, the party had accepted the truth in a press conference and, today, it has taken a U-turn."