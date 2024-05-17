Abducted from Tripura, minor girl rescued from Rajasthan after nine months

KHOWA: A minor girl, who was missing for nine months from Khowai district of Tripura, was rescued from Rajasthan village, said police officials.

One person was also arrested in connection with the case, the police officials added. The accused was identified as Ashok Kumar Choudhury.

According to the information, the 16-year-old girl from the Singicherra area under the Khowai police station went missing from her native area in September, 2023.

In a joint operation with local police, Rajasthan police traced the location of the minor girl. She was rescued on May 11 from Rajasthan village.