In matters concerning liberty of citizens, every single day counts: SC

NEW DELHI: Every single day counts in matters concerning the liberty of citizens, the Supreme Court said on Friday while asking the Delhi High Court to decide on the regular bail plea of a businessman in a corruption case related to the now scrapped Delhi excise policy.

The petitioner's regular bail application has been heard by the high court on 40 occasions and now the matter has been adjourned to July 8, a bench of Justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta was told by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for businessman Amandeep Singh Dhall.

"This cannot be that after 40 hearings, you don't decide the regular bail," he said.

The bench noted it has been informed that his regular bail plea was filed in July last year.