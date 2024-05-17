Kejriwal reaches UP, says Yogi to be replaced by BJP

LUCKNOW: Addressing the media ahead of a press meet in Lucknow on Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reiterated that if the BJP won the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Yogi Adityanath would be removed from the post of UP CM within two months.
He claimed this would be done to pave the way for Amit Shah’s coronation to replace PM Narendra Modi once he turned 75 on September 17, 2025, bidding adieu to active politics as per a norm in the BJP that he himself had set in 2014.
“They (BJP and Modi) have made up their mind to remove Yogi as he is the only hindrance in Amit Shah’s path to becoming PM,” the Delhi CM said.
He said the PM was already working on this plan for quite some time now and that most of the other leaders who could have obstructed Amit Shah’s coronation as PM have already been “set aside.” He mentioned the names of Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Vasundra Raje, Dr. Raman Singh, Devendra Fadnavis, and Manohar Lal Khattar, claiming that all of them were sidelined.
He also repeated the claim that BJP would change the Constitution and end reservations for the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes if voted to power again.
Meanwhile, reacting to Kejriwal’s claim, Adityanath said the statements given by the Delhi CM were the side effect of his jail trip. “Ironically, the CM who is out of jail on parole is making absurd predictions and is worried about me. Instead of me, he should be worried about his own party,” retorted the UP CM.
Earlier, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said the BJP had talked about winning 400 seats, but it would win only 143 of the 543, losing 400, as the reports from across the country suggested.
Later, the SP-APP joint press meet ended abruptly when Kejriwal chose to keep mum on party’s Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal assault case passing on the mic to his RS MP and AAP’s UP in-charge Sanjay Singh to answer queries on the issue.
‘Kejriwal making absurd predictions’
Reacting to Arvind Kejriwal’s claim, Adityanath said the statements given by the Delhi CM were the side effect of his jail trip. “Ironically, the CM who is out of jail on parole is making absurd predictions and is worried about me. Instead of me, he should be worried about his own party,” retorted the UP CM. Earlier, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said the BJP talked about winning 400 seats, but it would win only 143 of the 543, losing 400, as the reports from across the country suggested. The joint press meet ended abruptly when Kejriwal chose to keep mum on party’s Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal assault case.