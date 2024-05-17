Lalu’s word of caution on BJP’s ‘hidden agenda’

“Be alert and cautious! BJP is hell-bent upon ending your reservation, democracy and the Constitution of the country,” Lalu claimed. “If the Constitution does not remain, then democracy will also not remain in the country. You will not remain equal citizens of the country. You will not remain citizens who have rights, constitutional protection and remedies. You will remain just salves of a few people,” he cautioned.

“If there is Constitution, then there is reservation and if there is reservation, then there is protection from inequality, oppression and tyranny. There is a sense of equality and remedy,” he said.

Lalu alleged that the nature of BJP’s politics shows that the party is against equality. “These people want to increase inequality in society by abolishing the Constitution and reservation... Modi and his party’s national president have never taken any action against any leader for making anti-reservation and anti-constitution statements,” he said.