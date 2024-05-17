'Like every time... the political hitman has started efforts to save himself': Maliwal on viral video

NEW DELHI: Four days after Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal was allegedly assaulted at the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a purported video of the incident went viral on social media in which Maliwal could be seen arguing with the security staff present at the CM's residence.
In the 52-second video, doing rounds on social media, Maliwal is seen seated on a couch and shouting at the security staff when they were asking her to leave the premises.
She could be heard saying, "You make me speak to DCP, SHO, I will eat your job if you try to touch me. I have called 112, let the police come and then I will talk. This Ganja (bald man) saala."
Sharply reacting to the alleged video, Maliwal, in an apparent reference to CM Kejriwal, said "Like every time, this time also the political hitman has started efforts to save himself."
She called the purported video a half-truth and without context.
"By getting his people to tweet and share videos without any context, he thinks he can save himself by committing this crime. Who makes a video of someone being beaten up? The truth will be revealed to everyone as soon as the CCTV footage of the house and the room is checked," Maliwal posted on X.
Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party also quoted an X post in which the video was shared and said, "The truth of Swati Maliwal."
Maliwal had in her complaint alleged that she was brutally assaulted by CM's former PS Bibhav Kumar at the CM's residence on May 13.