'Anubhav-Portal': Thousands of retired officials share insights for good governance

NEW DELHI: The Modi government's first-of-its-kind initiative to record the experiences of government employees has elicited enthusiastic responses. More than18000 government employees from across 96 departments and organizations have shared their 'in-service experiences' through the initiative known as 'Anubhav-Portal', started in 2015 by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension.

The concept was to record the experiences of retired employees and officials and publish them after proper assessment.

According to an official figure, obtained by this newspaper on Friday here, 10,642 write-ups were published after the launch of 'Anubhav-Portal'. An official added that 578 write-ups are yet to be published by the central government. The write-ups containing experiences of ex-employees are expected to support the upcoming batches of employees by providing perspective on good governance.