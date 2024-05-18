'Anubhav-Portal': Thousands of retired officials share insights for good governance

NEW DELHI: The Modi government's first-of-its-kind initiative to record the experiences of government employees has elicited enthusiastic responses. More than18000 government employees from across 96 departments and organizations have shared their 'in-service experiences' through the initiative known as 'Anubhav-Portal', started in 2015 by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension.
The concept was to record the experiences of retired employees and officials and publish them after proper assessment.
According to an official figure, obtained by this newspaper on Friday here, 10,642 write-ups were published after the launch of 'Anubhav-Portal'. An official added that 578 write-ups are yet to be published by the central government. The write-ups containing experiences of ex-employees are expected to support the upcoming batches of employees by providing perspective on good governance.
According to a source, " 7,375 such write-ups were rejected after scrutiny as they were not found worthy of publication..it lacked something concrete on the concepts of good governance."
To encourage the culture of leaving notes or write-ups through the portal, the central government has also introduced annual 'Anubhav' awards. 13 awards were announced in 2013, 15 awards in 2020-21, 25 in 2018-19 and 25 in 2020.
The government has notified the Anubhav awards for 2024 and retired employees have been asked to submit their writes or notes at least 8 months before retirement or within 1 year of retirement.
"The write-ups are published after proper assessments by concerned ministries and departments. And, the shortlisted write-ups are recommended for the 'Anubhav- Awards", said an official.